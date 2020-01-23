Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.54. 1,952,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

