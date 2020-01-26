Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $212.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

