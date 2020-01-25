Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

