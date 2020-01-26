Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $201.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $184.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

