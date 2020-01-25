Union Pacific’s (UNP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?