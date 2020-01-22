Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve