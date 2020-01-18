Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

About Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?