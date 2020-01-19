Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $386,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Uniqure by 73.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

