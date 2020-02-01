Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $47,798.61 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $47,798.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QURE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

