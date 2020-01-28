Uniqure NV to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uniqure in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $61.71 on Monday. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the third quarter worth $281,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

