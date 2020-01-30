Uniqure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

QURE traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. 407,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $413,888.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,308 shares of company stock worth $5,119,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

