Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 4,705 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.37%.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

