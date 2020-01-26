Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 8.3%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.58, 831,367 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 469,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 489.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

