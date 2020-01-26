Unit Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:UNT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unit in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:UNT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44. Unit has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unit by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unit by 110.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

