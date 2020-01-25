Unit (NYSE:UNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 64,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,278,784 shares.The stock last traded at $0.48 and had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNT. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unit by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

