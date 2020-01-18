UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,085.71 ($14.28).

LON UTG traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,277 ($16.80). 490,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.03. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

