UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,161.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,161.67 ($15.28).

UTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) target price (up from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,272 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,138.13. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

