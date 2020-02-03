United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBCP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.02%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

