United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

