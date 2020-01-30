United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 48,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

