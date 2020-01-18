United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.05.

UBSI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,082,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

