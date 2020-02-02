United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

TSE UNC opened at C$97.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.40. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$88.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

