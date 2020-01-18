United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.50

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$99.50 and last traded at C$99.50, with a volume of 1940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

