United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

UCBI stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 86.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

