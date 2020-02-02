United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCBI. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

