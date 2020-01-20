United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $144.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.30 million to $146.60 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $573.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $587.27 million, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 296,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 86.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

