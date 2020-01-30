United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 543,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?