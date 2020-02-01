United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,396,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

