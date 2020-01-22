United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Shares of UCFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

UCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

