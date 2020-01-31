United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $10.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.95 billion and the highest is $10.24 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $45.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.93 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

United Continental stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

