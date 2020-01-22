United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

