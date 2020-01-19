United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

UAL stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

