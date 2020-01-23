United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.00-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.70. United Continental also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-1.25 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.41. 116,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. United Continental has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?