United Continental (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect United Continental to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter.

UAL stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02. United Continental has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI raised United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

