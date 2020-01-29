United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UFCS stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 147.10 and a beta of -0.10. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 126.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

