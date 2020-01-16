United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.08).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €30.35 ($35.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.98.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

