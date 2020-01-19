United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Head-To-Head Survey

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 2.90% 2.00% 1.11% Daqo New Energy 6.79% 5.68% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 5 3 0 2.38 Daqo New Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.92 billion 1.25 $250.82 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.93 $38.13 million $4.44 12.08

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats United Microelectronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.