United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,165. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $387.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

