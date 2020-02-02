United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted United Parcel Service's score:

Shares of UPS opened at $103.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

