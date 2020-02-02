United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.76 to $8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.06. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

