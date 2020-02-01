United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $116.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

