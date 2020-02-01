United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $141.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $107.34 and last traded at $108.00, approximately 9,468,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 2,961,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Green Investing