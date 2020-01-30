United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?