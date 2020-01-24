United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 39,463 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

