United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 9,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

