United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 764,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

USM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,389. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

