United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $94.45 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USLM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

