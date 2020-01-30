United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.43

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.43 and traded as high as $95.48. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USLM. BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

