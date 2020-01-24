United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on X. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE X opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United States Steel by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 246,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?