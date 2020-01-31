United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

X opened at $9.40 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Beige Book